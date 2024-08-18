Watch Now
Critically missing man

Milwaukee Police Department
The Milwaukee Police Department asks for help in the search for missing, Steven Lisowski.

Steven is a 28-year-old white man, he is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has short brown hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on both forearms.

Steven was last seen wearing a purple and blue tie-dye shirt and khaki shorts.

He was last seen near 27th and Bottsford on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. Steven may be traveling in a black 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan 4-door with Wisconsin plates: AXD5073.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Steven please don't approach and contact Milwaukee Police Department Sixth District at 414-935-7262.

