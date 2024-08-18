Critically missing man

The Milwaukee Police Department asks for help in the search for missing, Steven Lisowski.

Steven is a 28-year-old white man, he is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has short brown hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on both forearms.

Steven was last seen wearing a purple and blue tie-dye shirt and khaki shorts.

He was last seen near 27th and Bottsford on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. Steven may be traveling in a black 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan 4-door with Wisconsin plates: AXD5073.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Steven please don't approach and contact Milwaukee Police Department Sixth District at 414-935-7262.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error