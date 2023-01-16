Critically missing 5-year-old in Milwaukee; police need your help finding her

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help finding a critically missing 5-year-old girl named J'mya Hurt. She is described as 3'05", 52 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair in a braided hairstyle. She was last seen wearing a rainbow jacket, a purple and blue "Frozen" hat, a blue button-up shirt, tan pants and pink and black snow boots. She was last seen in the care of a family member at approximately 6:15 AM on January 5th, 2023, in the 2800 block of North 29th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, District 5, 414-935-7252.

via Milwaukee police J'mya Hurt

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip