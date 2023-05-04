Critical missing 1-year-old girl last seen near Sherman and Fond du Lac

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for critical missing 1-year-old Blessing Reynolds-Taylor.

Blessing was last seen in the 3500 block of N. Sherman Blvd. at 12:12 p.m. on Thursday.

MPD

Police describe Blessing as 26 pounds and 30-40" tall. She was last seen wearing a Frozen jacket, a Green Bay Packers t-shirt, pink leggings, and white Converse shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. at 414-935-7360.

