Community buys new car for elderly voter who crashed on Election Day

The Cedarburg community along with a local car dealership worked together to buy a new car for 83-year-old voter John Pinter who crashed his on the way to the polls this Election Day.

But the day after getting the car, Pitner got into another accident.

TODAY'S TMJ4 introduced you to Pitner a month ago. The day of the November election, he hit a deer with his car and couldn't drive to the polls. So he walked a mile each way to the polls.

Despite the bad weather and his emphysema, he made it. His determination caught the attention of a local dealer Hometown Auto Sales.

"Saw the whole story and just felt like we needed to do something for him," said Charlie Lotter, Hometown Auto Sales.

"It went viral, all over the world I understand. Wow, I can't believe it. An 83-year-old guy like me," said Pitner.

Hometown Auto Sales found him a car. One Pitner said he badly needs because he drives for his sales job and hasn't been able to in nearly a month.

"My problem is my business is a little bit rough this year and I really didn't have too many funds to buy a different car," said Pitner.

They gave him the keys to the car last week. But the very next day another accident.

"I went around a roundabout and a guy hit me," said Pitner.

Hometown is now repairing the car which he will get back next week. In the meantime, they gave him a loaner.

"It's so overwhelming. It's so great. And I'm very grateful to everybody who has helped me. And put me back on my feet," said Pitner.

