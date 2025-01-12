Chubby's Cheesesteaks celebrates Wild Card weekend with specials during Packers-Eagles showdown

Chubby's Cheesesteaks is ready to celebrate alongside fans this afternoon with an unbeatable deal.
The Green Bay Packers face off against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
During the game, all cheesesteak sandwiches will be 50% off or available as buy one, get one free.
If the Packers secure a win, the celebration will continue through Monday.
“We’re excited to bring the energy of the game into Chubby’s,” said Mazin Hamdan, owner of Chubby’s Cheesesteaks. “This is our way of sharing the excitement with Packers fans and celebrating our love for the team.”
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.