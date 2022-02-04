Cedarburg's Winter Festival is jammed packed with events this year

CEDARBURG — Ice carving, camel rides, and chili contests. That is just a few of the fun activities at Cedarburg's Winter Festival.

This year's theme is 'The World of Dr. Seuss'. There will be Seuss-themed ice carving, barrel races, camel rides, and the famous bed-races on ice that happen every year too. The winter parade will happen at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The celebration happens on Feb. 19 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Feb. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It's located in the middle of downtown Cedarburg on Washington Avenue.

The festival is jam packed with events everyone can enjoy. For the golf lovers, there is the annual Ice-Burg Open Golf Tournament. Participants will get free beer after their round (while supplies last) and a bag lunch.

For the art enthusiasts, there will be ice carving along Washington Avenue. Giant 300-pound blocks of ice will be transformed into wonderful Seuss-themed works of art. Not to mention there is a petting zoo, ice skating, dog pulls, and sledding.

For those who are trying to shake the cold, you can warm up with a chili cook off. You can buy sample platters and vote for your favorite entries from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Community Center. Many of the downtown shops will be open and there will be a vendor marketplace.

For adults only, on Saturday night you can enjoy the Cool Brew Seussville for an evening of beer, food, and raffle prizes.

For more information about this winter festival, go to the Cedarburg Festival website.

