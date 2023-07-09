Caledonia Police squad crashes, catches fire while trying to catch up to speeding driver

CALEDONIA, Wis — A Caledonia Police officer suffered minor injuries when his squad car rolled over and caught on fire during a police chase Saturday.

According to police, a preliminary investigation found the officer was trying to catch up to a vehicle going 90 mph in a 45 mph zone near the intersection of State Highway 32 and Harvest Lane in the village of Caledonia. The officer did have lights and sirens running on his marked squad car. Multiple vehicles yielded to the officer as he worked to catch up to the speeding driver. That's when an SUV attempted to turn in front of the squad car and the squad and the SUV crashed.

Police say the squad car was pushed off the road and rolled onto its roof. A fire then began in the engine compartment and the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.

According to a news release, nearby good Samaritans were able to free the police office from the squad before the fire spread.

Police say there were no serious injuries in this crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating the accident since a Caledonia Police Officer was involved in the crash.

