Bucks try to sweep Heat

(AP) -- History is with the Milwaukee Bucks as they try to sweep the Miami Heat out of the playoffs in Game 4 of their first-round series.

No team in NBA history has ever squandered a 3-0 series lead.

Teams have held 3-0 series leads in best-of-seven NBA matchups on 140 previous occasions.

A sweep was the result in 87 of those, or 62% of the time; 40 series ended in five games; 10 ended in six and three even got pushed to a Game 7 -- most recently Dallas' victory over Portland in the 2003 first round.

But in all 140 cases, the 3-0 lead held up.

The afternoon matchup in Miami is the first of four playoff games on the Saturday schedule.

Denver will try to take a 3-1 series lead when the Nuggets visit Portland.

Philadelphia goes to Washington seeking a 3-0 series lead. Mike Conley plays his 29th playoff game in Memphis -- but first as an opponent -- when Utah visits the Grizzlies for Game 3 of that series, which is tied.

