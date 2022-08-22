Brown Deer residents deal with apartment fire aftermath, nearly 100 displaced

BROWN DEER — Nearly 100 people were displaced Saturday after a massive fire broke out at the River Place Apartments in Brown Deer. On Sunday, residents were able to visit the scene to gather whatever was salvageable.

The fire tore through the section of the complex and ultimately led to a roof collapse, luckily everyone made it out alive.

Resident Carl Erby saw some of the worst of the damage after the roof completely collapsed in his bedroom.

"Right now it's uninhabitable," said Erby.

The blaze created a haunting aftermath for residents as they navigated through dark and damp hallways hoping to gather any belongings that were left.

A few doors down, Tommy Henderson and his family who recently moved into the complex were in shock as they maneuvered through the damage.

"I just moved up from Illinois in just two and half months I lost half of my stuff," said Henderson.

Water damage flooded through Henderson's home, destroying many of his electronics and furniture.

"Everything else is somewhat decent so see what's working and we move from there, insurance can take care of the rest. I mean we lost a few things but like I said its nothing compared to what we could have lost," said Henderson.

The Red Cross has created a temporary shelter at Brown Deer Elementary for any residents that have been displaced to stay. Red Cross says the shelter will remain open based on the need and provide next step resources.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire, but residents believe weather may have played a role.

