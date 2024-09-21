Brown Deer police search for critically missing man

The Brown Deer Police Department is searching for critically missing, Jeremiah PA Adams.

Jeremiah was last seen Saturday when he walked away from his residence near Village Ln and Sherman Blvd in Brown Deer.

Jeremiah is a 21-year-old African American autistic male with mental health concerns. He is about 5 feet 4 inches tall. He was last seen wearing dark blue or black shorts, red shoes, a red hooded sweatshirt, and possibly a blue coat. He has red hair and brown eyes.

If Jeremiah is seen please immediately contact the Brown Deer Police Department at 414-371-2900 reference case 24-013030.

