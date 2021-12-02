Bay View couple opens their home to refugee family of 10 from Fort McCoy

BAY VIEW, Wis. — More than 120 refugees from Afghanistan living at Fort McCoy are now in Milwaukee trying to start over with very little. Non-profit organizations are helping connect them to resources and apartments. One Milwaukee couple welcomed a family of 10 into their Bay View home.

Patricia Kerley's life has changed in the best way possible, simply by helping others.

She saw a Facebook post asking people to house refugee families from Afghanistan that were leaving Fort McCoy. She thought of her own parent who immigrated from Poland with nothing.

"I thought of my parents as well when I saw the post. If there was just one person that could help them out," she said with tears. "I can't believe out of everything they (the Afghan family) have been through, I'm the one that's crying."

Patricia and her husband, well-known Milwaukee chef Matthew Kerley, offered the upper level of their duplex.

"It was just a no-brainer," Matthew said. "We have the space."

Last week, Dadula, a security guard in Kabul who worked closely with U.S. forces in Afghanistan, his wife, and their eight kids, moved in. They communicate with the help of translation apps. They are still in need of clothes and supplies.

"They're very humble people, they don't want to ask," Kerley said.

Dadula said the Taliban threatened to kill him and his family, and that the journey to get to Wisconsin was incredibly hard.

Amir, a technology worker who helped the U.S. military with intelligence in Khandahar, also narrowly escaped Afghanistan. Amir ended up at Fort McCoy and is now in Milwaukee. He speaks English and helped translate during TMJ4's visit.

"We are really happy we came here and are now safe," Amir said.

They all worry for their family and friends back home, but find moments of joy seeing their children healthy and happy in a place with their own kitchen to make meals.

Ranging in ages from three to 18, the kids shared tea and cookies and taught our TMJ4 crew their favorite songs.

Babies, quick to play and give kisses to a stranger, won't likely remember what it took to get here: Taliban checkpoints, days inside of a safe house, and months at military bases in Qatar, New Mexico, and Wisconsin.

Now, starting from scratch with the help of people like the Kerley's, who they now consider family.

"These aren't faceless people," Matthew said. "These are loving humans that have a huge family that have really graciously accepted us into their family."

There are still refugee families in need of housing. A local relief organization created an Amazon wishlist for refugees from Afghanistan in Milwaukee. It includes clothes, winter gear, and household items.

