Bail set at $750K for gunman accused of killing man, leaving him with 80 gunshot wounds

MILWAUKEE — Jose Davila-Gali is facing one count of first-degree intentional homicide after prosecutors say he shot a vehicle 42 times while someone was in it, killing the victim and leaving them with 80 gunshot wounds.

According to a criminal complaint, a friend who was with the victim said the two of them were leaving a bar in the area of 19th Street and W. Lincoln Avenue on May 15 when the incident happened. The witness was a few feet behind the victim when the victim got into the car. That's when Davila-Gali approached the car and began shooting.

Davila-Gali allegedly began by firing shots at one side of the vehicle, then moved to the front and fired more shots, before moving to the other side to shoot the car more.

In the complaint, prosecutors said detectives could not determine the exact amount of times Davila-Gali shot at the car due to broken windows. However, the victim suffered a total of 80 gunshot wounds according to the medical examiner.

Another witness shared the same story with police, saying he saw the suspect attempting to conceal himself near a fence and trees in the area. The witness said he saw people leaving the bar and then the suspect running up to the vehicle and shooting at it.

The complaint states police also got surveillance video of the suspect's vehicle which shows it driving towards where the victim died.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer saw the suspect on June 1 driving the suspect vehicle near 12th and W. Lincoln Avenue. The complaint says Davila-Gali went into a gas station in the area, pumped some gas, and then left.

While Davila-Gali was driving away, the complaint says he seemed to have noticed the police watching him, so he took off at a high rate of speed. The officer attempted to catch up with the vehicle, but the complaint says Davila-Gali kept speeding away, disregarding stop signs and traffic lights.

The officers turned on lights and sirens and continued to pursue the vehicle before Davila-Gali finally pulled over and was taken into custody.

The complaint says Davila-Gali nearly hit three pedestrians during the chase and disregarded 12 stop signs and one stoplight. A pregnant woman was also in the vehicle with Davila-Gali.

After Davila-Gali pulled over, that woman got out and began walking away while holding a blanket. Police questioned her and she said she had a gun, which they located in her purse along with 33 unfired cartridges.

While in custody, officers interviewed Davila-Gali, who first stated he was at the gas station getting something to eat and he saw the police, which spooked him since he had a gun in the vehicle. He also claimed he didn't know the vehicle he was driving was stolen, but he had to start it with a screwdriver.

The complaint says police found multiple phones in the vehicle, both of which had photos of Davila-Gali holding the gun recovered inside the vehicle. They were dated prior to the night of the shooting.

Davila-Gali later changed his story and said someone he only knew by first name met him at his home, asked to borrow his truck and gun, and then returned it to Davila-Gali on May 15.

If convicted, Davila-Gali could face a maximum of life in prison.

