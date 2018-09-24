Artwork stolen from Black Cat Alley on Milwaukee's east side

MILWAUKEE -- Police are looking for any information on artwork that was stolen from Black Cat Alley on Milwaukee's eastside during Doors Open Milwaukee this weekend.

Sculptures made by local artists were mounted on murals -- and between 8 a.m. and Noon, they were gone.

The suspects are believed to have seen the pieces mounted on the murals and then returned with tools to remove them.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to call authorities at (414) 477-7282.