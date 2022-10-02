AMBER Alert issued for missing Chippewa Falls teen

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing Chippewa Falls teen who officials believe is with a 22-year-old man from out of state.

Kryssy King, 15, was reported missing on Saturday after someone discovered she was not at home. Officials believe she may be with 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn who is not from Wisconsin.

According to the AMBER Alert, both are believed to be in the Chippewa Falls area.

King is believed to be in serious danger. She is described as 5'3", 150 pounds, and she has a small scar on her nose near her eye, and a 1.5 inch scar on her left shoulder.

Blackburn's height and weight are unknown, but officials say he has a tattoo of a name on his chest and a heart tattoo on his inner forearm.

If you have any information about King or Blackburn's whereabouts, contact the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office at 715-726-7700.

