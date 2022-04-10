AMBER Alert canceled for missing 3-year-old

MILWAUKEE — UPDATE: The AMBER Alert has been canceled. He has been found safe.

The Milwaukee Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 3-year-old boy who police believe is at risk of being seriously injured.

Officials are looking for 3-year-old Musyc A Hart, who is 3'11" and 30 pounds. Police believe he may be with 22-year-old Alexandria V. Lanz, who is 5'3" and 130 pounds.

The boy was last seen in the 800 block of W. Lincoln Avenue.

Milwaukee police did not share a vehicle they could be in, or when they were last seen.

If you see Hart or Lanz, call Milwaukee police at 414-935-4701 or dial 911.

