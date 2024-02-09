Watch Now
Amber Alert issued for four missing, endangered Green Bay children

Journee, Genessee and Jayda Hargrove and Tru Ward range in age from 1 year old to 7 years old. They're missing out of Green Bay.
Posted at 6:17 AM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 07:17:37-05

An Amber Alert has been issued for four missing and endangered children from Green Bay.

1-year-old Journee Hargrove, 6-year-old Jayda Hargrove, 7-year-old Genesse Hargrove and 4-year-old Tru Ward were reported missing this morning.

Two of the children have medical conditions that require daily medications.

If you have any information about these children dial 911 or call the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208

