Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Abandoned gas station and vehicle catches on fire near 27th and Layton

IMG_3513 (1).jpg
TMJ4
Greenfield police are investigating after an abandoned gas station and vehicle caught fire near 27th and Layton on Dec. 28, 2023.
IMG_3513 (1).jpg
Posted at 3:40 PM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 16:40:47-05

GREENFIELD, Wis. — Greenfield police are investigating after an abandoned gas station and vehicle caught fire near 27th and Layton on Dec. 28, 2023.

According to an open records request, officers were dispatched to a vehicle on fire around 1 p.m. While officers were on the way, they learned an abandoned gas station building had also caught on fire.

Police requested video footage from nearby businesses.

It is unclear how the fire started.

This is a developing story and TMJ4 News is working to learn more.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device