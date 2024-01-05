Abandoned gas station and vehicle catches on fire near 27th and Layton

GREENFIELD, Wis. — Greenfield police are investigating after an abandoned gas station and vehicle caught fire near 27th and Layton on Dec. 28, 2023.

According to an open records request, officers were dispatched to a vehicle on fire around 1 p.m. While officers were on the way, they learned an abandoned gas station building had also caught on fire.

Police requested video footage from nearby businesses.

It is unclear how the fire started.

This is a developing story and TMJ4 News is working to learn more.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip