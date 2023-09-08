Watch Now
A campaign to correct the narrative of formerly incarcerated people

Steph Connects with the Executive Director of The Community
Steph Brown
Steph and Shannon Ross at The Community
Posted at 2:53 PM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 15:55:05-04

MILWAUKEE — Formerly incarcerated people often feel disregarded and feared once they’ve been released from prison.

As they try to make a way for themselves, they need support and empowerment.

The Community is a local organization working to correct the narrative around those in and around the justice system.

Shannon Ross, Executive Director of The Community, sat down with Steph Connects to talk about the need to empower people with records and connect them to valuable resources to help them regain a successful and productive path.

Equally, Ross is encouraging those who have a lack of exposure or understanding of an individual with a criminal record to challenge their misperceptions.

