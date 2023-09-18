3 missing children in Milwaukee; last seen leaving Benjamin Franklin School on Sept. 15

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help locating three missing teens.

According to a statement from police, they are trying to find "critically missing children" Cedrion D. McCottry, Mercedes T. McCottry, and Cedrinique S. McCottry.

They were last seen Friday, September 15, 2023, at 2:21 p.m. leaving Benjamin Franklin School, located at 2308 W Nash St., on foot.

Read the full statement from Milwaukee police below:

The Milwaukee Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating Critically Missing children, Cedrion D. McCottry, Mercedes T. McCottry, and Cedrinique S. McCottry. The children were last seen on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 2:21pm leaving Benjamin Franklin school, located at 2308 W Nash St., on foot.



Cedrion D. McCottry is described as a black male, 11 years old, 5'06", 170 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants. In the attached photo, he is wearing an orange shirt.



Mercedes T. McCottry is described as a black female, 10 years old, 5'07", 170 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants. In the attached photo, she is wearing a red shirt.



Cedrinique S. McCottry is described as a black female, 7 years old, 4'04", 80 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and glasses. In the attached photo, she is wearing a pink shirt.



Anyone with information on the McCottry children's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at (414) 935-7405.







