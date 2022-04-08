22-year-old shot and killed on Grant Street

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night.

Officers responded to 24th Street and W. Grant Street around 9:37 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man who had suffered from deadly gunshot wounds.

Now, police said they are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting, and they are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip