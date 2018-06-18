Nienas tells us being a powerlifting athlete helped him after he was diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiforme. Doctors also found a cyst right next to it that continues to fill with fluid.
Trent tells us he has not skipped a workout, even through radiation and chemotherapy.
His mom, Diane Nienas, says Trent serves as an inspiration to her.
"Trent is a warrior, and with faith, strength, and courage he is defying the odds that were laid out before him a little over a year ago," said Diane Nienas. "He is determined not to live life with cancer, but just to live his life."
Watch the video above to learn more about Trent's journey.