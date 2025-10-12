Police pursuit ends with multi-vehicle crash, Pleasant Prairie Police say

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Multiple people are injured after a high-speed police pursuit that began Saturday afternoon in Pleasant Prairie ended violently in the 8000 block of Sheridan Road.

According to a release from the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, the fleeing vehicle crashed, injuring multiple people and downing utility poles.

Around 3:28 p.m., Pleasant Prairie Police officers tried to stop a silver Jeep after a Flock camera, which is used to analyze license plates, captured the vehicle near 1080 Sheridan Rd.

The driver did not stop and fled southbound, briefly crossing into Illinois near State Line Road before turning back northbound on Sheridan Road.

The release from Pleasant Prairie PD says supervisors ordered they terminate the pursuit for public safety reasons. But moments later, Winthrop Harbor Police picked up the chase as the vehicle reentered Wisconsin.

TMJ4 News

The Jeep continued northbound at speeds exceeding 100 mph, weaving through traffic and construction zones.

At 3:28 p.m., Pleasant Prairie Police say officers successfully deployed spike strips near 116th Street, causing the vehicle being pursued to blow at least one tire.

Despite the damage, police say the driver continued north at high speeds. The Jeep hit multiple construction signs until it finally crashed in the 7900 block of Sheridan Road, taking down light poles and scattering debris across the roadway.

Emergency responders requested the Kenosha Fire Department (KFD) to extract those in the car. First responders found the driver unconscious, while a female passenger was taken into custody.

At least three ambulances were called to the scene.

Flight for Life was requested, with a landing zone at the Kenosha County Job Center.

Paramedics performed chest compressions on the driver due to a severe lung injury. The driver regained consciousness and was described as alert and oriented before being airlifted from the scene around 4:10 p.m.

Sheridan Road was closed in all directions as WE Energies responded to repair a snapped utility pole and downed power lines.

Kenosha Police and Wisconsin State Patrol were called in to assist with traffic control and scene investigation.

