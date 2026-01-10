Kenosha Police Department asks public's help in locating missing 87-year-old woman

The Kenosha Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 87-year-old Mary Judith Ness.

Mary is described to be 5' 2" with brown eyes and shoulder length gray hair. She was last seen wearing beige pants, purple shirt, black leather jacket and dark blue shoes.

According to the police, she left her residence of 7200 block of 98th Ave. in Kenosha around 1:30 p.m. Her caregiver said that Mary was going to get an Emissions test for her vehicle at Great American Tire and then go to Planet Fitness in Racine.

Kenosha Police Department

The vehicle she drives is described as a 2011 silver Honda Accord, license plate number 706-PJN.

The Kenosha Police Department asks the public to contact 262-605-5200 if they have any information pertaining to the alert.

