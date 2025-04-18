Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Milwaukee and surrounding counties

MILWAUKEE — UPDATE:

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Milwaukee County, northeastern Walworth County, northern Racine County, and southern Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin until 3:45 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan detected a severe thunderstorm near Elkhorn at 3:04 p.m. The storm is moving east at 65 mph.

Weather officials warn that quarter-sized hail is expected, which could damage vehicles in the storm's path.

Communities in the warning area include Milwaukee, West Allis, New Berlin, Oak Creek, Cudahy, South Milwaukee, Franklin, Muskego, West Milwaukee, Mukwonago, Waterford, La Grange, Raymond, North Cape, Waterford North, Eagle, and Potter Lake.

The warning also includes landmarks such as Marquette University, UW-Milwaukee, Milwaukee South Shore Park, State Fair Park, Boerner Botanical Gardens, General Mitchell International Airport, and Fiserv Forum.

Residents are advised to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection.

Previously reported:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northwestern Walworth County, east central Rock County, and southeastern Jefferson County in Wisconsin until 3:15 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan detected a severe thunderstorm over Janesville at 2:46 p.m. CDT. The storm is moving northeast at 55 mph.

Weather officials warn that quarter-sized hail is expected, which could damage vehicles in the storm's path.

Communities in the warning area include Janesville, Whitewater, Elkhorn, Palmyra, Abells Corners, Tibbets, Millard, La Grange, Emerald Grove, Johnstown Center, Lima Center, Richmond, and Avalon.

Residents are advised to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

