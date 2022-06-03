I-TEAM: Online logbooks prove one aircraft at flight school serviced within the last year, others still in question

MILWAUKEE — Despite information on the Spring City Aviation website showing the contrary, one of the aircraft had an engine overhaul last summer.

The I-Team discovered most of the airplanes on the Spring City Aviation website had times since overhaul in excess of the manufacturer’s recommendation, including the aircraft flown by Daniel Perelman, 18. Perelman died after his Cessna 152 crashed in a Wauwatosa backyard May 26.

trade-a-plane.com As of February, Spring City Aviation was attempting to sell this airplane.

An overhaul is a complete disassembly, inspection of each individual piece and rebuilding of the engine to assure it is safe to fly.

The I-Team discovered the logbooks on an airplane buy and sell site. Spring City Aviation had posted the aircraft for sale online at trade-a-plane.com. It has been posted since at least Feb. 8, 2022 for a price of $59,500. While this aircraft looks nearly identical to one flown by Perelman, it is different.

Spring City Aviation site showed the airplane had not had its engine overhauled (TSOH) in 6,096.2 hours. The logbooks for this airplane, with registration number N4723B, had its last major overhaul on June 17, 2021.

Spring City Aviation This same airplane was listed on the Spring City Aviation website as having 6,096.2 hours since it's last major overhaul. Manufacturers recommend those overhauls happen every 2,000 hours.

During that overhaul, an employee at Poplar Grove Airmotive in Illinois wrote, “This engine was disassembled, cleaned, inspected and reassembled with necessary new parts in accordance with a major overhaul as per the manufacturer’s current overhaul manual.”

trade-a-plane.com This logbook, published on the trade-a-plane.com website, details the last major overhaul in June of 2021 for the airplane with registration number N4723B. It shows the information on Spring City Aviation's website for this plane was incorrect.

On Aug. 9 2021, that engine was installed into the aircraft by an employee of Spring City Automotive. There are at least five additional entries between August and November, the last of which was a 100-hour inspection where the inspector found it was satisfactory to return to service.

The I-Team has not discovered logbooks for the other five airplanes in question, including the airplane Daniel Perelman was flying. Spring City Aviation has not provided an official comment on the accuracy on its website of the times since overhaul for any of its aircraft.

As of Thursday morning, the SCA website where students can schedule flights no longer has tabs showing available aircraft and the maintenance statistics for those aircraft. As of Wednesday afternoon, that information was available to see.

SCA General Manager Josh Siehoff provided the following statement: “Spring City Aviation maintains all of its aircraft in accordance with current Federal Aviation Regulations. Due to the ongoing investigation by the FAA and NTSB, we are unable to provide additional comments at this time. Spring City Aviation will continue to provide assistance to the appropriate authorities throughout the process. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Daniel Perelman.”

