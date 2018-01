Dog rescued by Racine firefighters after falling through thin ice

RACINE -- Even our furry friends can succumb to the dangers of cold weather.

On Saturday afternoon, Firefighters in Racine Country braved the cold and thin ice to rescue a golden Labrador who fell through a residential pond.

Emergency units were called when the dog, about 40 feet from shore, fell through the ice and was struggling to stay a float.

Wearing ice rescue suits, two members of the fire department submerged themselves into the Island Club pond in North Mt. Pleasant and were able to quickly rescue the lab.

The dog was immediately wrapped in blankets and is expected to survive. However, firefighters are still searching for the dog's owner.