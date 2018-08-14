Vukmir and Nicholson confident going into election

MILWAUKEE -- As voters hit the polls Tuesday, two Republican Candidates for Senate are confident they'll win.

Leah Vukmir and Kevin Nicholson are facing off for the chance to take on Senator Tammy Baldwin in November. Both candidates hit their respective polling place early today.

"I feel we've had the momentum all along and I don't see it changing in the last week," Vukmir said.

"I feel great," Nicholson said. "All the numbers look great. We're excited about tonight but more excited for tomorrow."

Vukmir and Nicholson have faced criticism lately. Vukmir's allegiance to President Donald Trump was called into question when comments from 2016 surfaced. Vukmir hasn't shied away from her opinion on supporting other candidates during the 2016 presidential primary.

"It was a deseprate last minute ploy by a campaign that's using out of state, special interest money," Vukmir said. "The thing is, once Donald Trump became our candidate, from that moment, I was with him. I stuck my neck out and did a Women for Trump radio ad when people were looking the other way. I'm proud I did that for him. I know it made a difference based on the number of people who came up to me and the other women in that ad. We're moving forward."

For Nicholson, critics call out his Democratic past.

"My experience made me the conservative I am today," Nicholson said. "My allegiance is to my constitution, to my country and the principles it was founded upon. No one can ever question that and no one ever will. Not rightfully."

Primary elections notoriously have lower voter turnout. However, those out voting this morning say this is as important as the November election.

"If you don't come out today, they don't have a chance at the next election," Kendra Bruce of Brookfield said. "We have to get the candidate we want or hopefully will want into the next election."

"It's the most important thing," Frank Ward of Brookfield said. "You got the most power. Very few people vote in the primaries so your vote is worth a hell of a lot more."

These votes are all important to both Vukmir and Nicholson. While they both remain confident they'll win, they say they'll support their opponent if they win.

"I would absolutely," Nicholson said. "We're going to win today but if for some reason we didn't, I would absolutely support Senator Vukmir."

"I signed a unity pledge," Vukmir said.

Vukmir and Nicholson already have their sights set on November 6th when one of them will take on Senator Tammy Baldwin.

"If you look at Congress and think they got it all figured out and it's going great, you should vote for my primary opponent," Nicholson said. "If you think that things are going great in Congress, you should vote for my general election opponent. If you're like the rest of us and look at that tangled mess in Washington and you realize it needs to be fixed, then I'm your candidate. At the end of the day, I ask for your vote because we can beat Tammy Baldwin and then go to Washington and do things different."

"I got into this to take on Tammy Baldwin who I don't believe represents our values here in Wisconsin," Vukmir said. "She has not been present. She doesn't come to the state except when it's time to campaign. I'm proud to have been a part of this."