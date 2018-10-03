TODAY'S TMJ4 and WUWM to host Wisconsin U.S. Senate debate ahead of general election

MILWAUKEE – The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee will host a debate in the Wisconsin race for

U.S. Senate between Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin and Republican challenger Leah Vukmir.

The debate will air live on Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. on TODAY’S TMJ4 (WTMJ-TV), tmj4.com, the TODAY'S TMJ4 Facebook page, WUWM-FM, and simulcast on WGBA-TV (Green Bay). An additional media partner is the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and USA Today Network.

TODAY’S TMJ4 news anchors Charles Benson and Shannon Sims, along with WUWM’s Mitch Teich, will moderate the debate.

To submit a question for the candidates, text "DEBATE" to 414-269-6404, and then follow the simple prompts.

