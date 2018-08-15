Steil wins Wisconsin GOP primary for Ryan seat

Janesville native and former Paul Ryan staffer Bryan Steil has won the Republican nomination to replace the House Speaker in Congress next January.

Steil now faces Democrat Randy Bryce in November's general election.

Steil, who works as a general counsel for a Milton-based manufacturing company and also serves on the University of Wisconsin system Board of Regents, received more than half of the GOP votes in Tuesday night's primary.

The First Congressional District stretches from a portion of Rock County, in South Central Wisconsin, all the way to Lake Michigan.

The district includes Racine and Kenosha Counties, but also portions of Milwaukee, Walworth and Waukesha Counties.

Steil, who has Ryan's endorsement, said he believes he is the best person to represent that broad cross-section of voters in the U.S. House beginning next year.

"I know this district well. I'm born and raised here in Wisconsin. I carry Wisconsin-style values, and I think that combined with my educational background on the UW Board of Regents and my manufacturing background, working for Rock County manufacturers for the last nine years, will allow me to be a good advocate for the voters," Steil said.

After traveling the First Congressional District ahead of Tuesday's primary, Steil believes the top concern to voters across the area is the economy.

"The top issue among the voters I'm talking to is pocket-book issues. They want to know how we continue this economic wave we're seeing," Steil said.

"The voters I'm talking to want to take a step forward and not back. They want to see more economic growth and not return to the failed policies of the past," he added.

Steil added he expects to establish a clear contrast with Bryce as voters make up their minds in the coming months.

"On taxes, my opponent is going to say Washington D.C. should have more of your money," Steil said. "I believe more of your money should remain in your pocket book and be spent here in Southeast Wisconsin."