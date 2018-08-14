Race is on for Milwaukee County Sheriff, only contested local race

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI -- The race for Milwaukee County Sheriff is one of the hottest local races on the ballot. Today's primary features three candidates, former Milwaukee Police Captain Earnell Lucas, Milwaukee County Deputy Sheriff Robert Ostrowski, and Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt.

“There’s been so much division in that particular position over the years,” voter J.R. said.

Our cameras were rolling when Acting Sheriff Schmidt —a 32-year veteran with the sheriff’s department —made his way to the polls in Franklin.

“I know it’s going to be a tight race, I have no doubt about that. The opponents have put considerable effort into their campaigns," Schmidt said.

And on Milwaukee's east side we also there to see Lucas cast his vote.

“For someone who has participated in the democratic process now for the better part of 40 plus years, to have the humbling feeling of seeing your name on the ballot is truly a humbling feeling," Lucas said.

J.R. said her only hope is whoever is elected to the role brings about great change.

“I think it’s a very important election for sheriff,” J.R. said.