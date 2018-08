Just hours before polls opened in Wisconsin's fall primary election, President Donald Trump endorsed Scott Walker for governor, praising his record on jobs.

"Scott Walker of Wisconsin is a tremendous Governor who has done incredible things for that Great State. He has my complete & total Endorsement!" the president tweeted Monday evening.

Trump went on to mention Walker's involvement in bringing the "amazing" Foxconn project to Wisconsin.

Though Robert Meyer is also on the ballot Tuesday in the Republican primary, Governor Walker is expected to easily advance to the general election.