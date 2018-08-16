Gubernatorial candidates crisscross the state

The candidates for governor wasted no time kicking off their campaigns.

Just one day after the primary election, Governor Scott Walker and State Superintendent of Schools Tony Evers crisscrossed the Badger State meeting with voters.

At a rally in Waukesha, Walker said, "This is going to be the toughest election that I’ve ever been involved in, even tougher than the recall election."

With his Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch by his side, he unveiled his "Keep Wisconsin Working For Generations to Come."

Also in Waukesha, Tony Evers and Lieutenant Governor candidate Mandela Barnes met with voters at "People's Park" restaurant.

"We look forward to talking about his issues and holding him accountable for his issues," said Evers about Walker.

Both candidates will continue their swing through the state tomorrow. Tony Evers kicks off in Milwaukee before heading to Green Bay and Madison. Walker has an event in Green Bay on Thursday as well.

