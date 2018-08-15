Gov. Scott Walker plans to kick off his campaign tour again in the morning after winning the GOP primary. He will take on Democrat Tony Evers.

The primary was almost a formality for him. Walker made his acceptance speech before the polls even closed.

His opponent, Robert Meyer was not running a full-time campaign. Walker came out to the Republican Party headquarters in Waukesha to thank his supporters.

He said his focus is on November and what he expects will be a tough race.

“We are going to travel the state of Wisconsin laying out very specifically our plan of action for the next four years. It’s simple, we call it keep ‘Wisconsin Working For Generations to Come.’ Are you ready to help us implement that plan?” asked Walker to a cheering crowd.

Walker is running for his third term.