A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night for Sierra Robinson and her daughter Noelani Robinson.

Sierra Robinson was killed Monday in Milwaukee. Robinson had gone to Milwaukee to pick up her daughter who was with her father.

Police say that Robinson was shot by Dariaz Higgins. He then took off with the 2-year-old girl.

Higgins was taken into custody earlier this week but refused to tell police where Noelani was. Her body was found, wrapped in a blanket in a ditch, on Saturday.

RELATED: Missing 2-year-old girl from Wisconsin found dead, family members say

Robinson’s sisters and others gathered to remember the mother and daughter. Robinson’s sisters spoke to 13 Action News about how much they missed the pair.