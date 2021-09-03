Former Georgia prosecutor indicted for misconduct in handling of Ahmaud Arbery case

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A former Georgia prosecutor has been indicted on misconduct charges related to the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

A grand jury on Thursday indicted former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson on charges of violating her oath of office and hindering a law enforcement officer.

Arbery was fatally shot in February 2020 after a white father and son armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old Black man after spotting him running in their neighborhood.

One of the men, Gregory McMichael, had worked for Johnson as an investigator and called her after the shooting. Johnson recused herself and called in an outside prosecutor.

Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, weren't charged until more than two months later.

Charges against the McMichaels weren't filed until a video of the shooting was leaked to the media. The man who recorded that video, William "Roddy" Bryan, was also later charged in connection with Arbery's death, as prosecutors alleged Bryan blocked Arbery's path as he attempted to escape the McMichaels.

Johnson did not immediately return a request for comment from the Associated Press.

Jury selection in the murder trial against the McMichaels and Bryan is scheduled to begin on Oct. 18.