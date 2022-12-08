McDonald’s has 50-cent double cheeseburgers today and Friday

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

McDonald’s is celebrating the season by giving fans something they know they’ll love — deals on some of their most popular menu items.

This Thursday and Friday, Dec. 8-9, that includes a massive discount on their double cheeseburgers. Regularly priced at around $2.89, you can get the sandwich for just 50 cents each when you order using the McDonald’s app and pick up your order either in the restaurant or via drive-thru.

The deal is good only at participating locations and while supplies last. The offer is only valid once per day, meaning you can get a 50-cent cheeseburger on Thursday and another on Friday.

The cheeseburger discount is part of McDonald’s “SZN of Sharing,” which includes a handful of other deals throughout the month of December.

Just some of the other deals leading up to Christmas include buy one, get one crispy chicken sandwiches Dec. 12-14, a free six-piece chicken nugget with $1 purchase Dec. 15-16, and buy one, get one free Big Macs on Dec. 19, 20 and 21.

If you miss the 50-cent cheeseburgers, those are also on the calendar again Dec. 22-23 — just in time to grab a quick bite when doing last minute holiday shopping.

Every time you use the McDonald’s app to order one of the deals, you’ll also be entered to win a Gold Card that gives you and three friends free McDonald’s for life.

Simply sign up to be part of the MyMcDonald’s Rewards program and you’ll be entered into the Gold Card competition. Winners will receive up to two meals a week for 50 years, which is equal to around $1,040 a year. The sweepstakes ends on Dec. 25.

“Our fans have been fascinated by the lore of the McGold Card and if it really exists,” Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s chief marketing and customer experience officer, said in a statement. “And now, we’ll make this McDonald’s legend a reality for our fans by giving them the ultimate holiday gift — a chance to win a card and then share access to it with three of their family or friends.”

