Current
27
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 28°
LO: 14°
HI: 28°
LO: 14°
HI: 28°
LO: 14°
Jan 30, 2018
The first clue that we were on to something was when someone brought up the topic of "stollies" in a news meeting and most of the people in the room didn't know what it was. It seemed like every night we were covering a stolen car incident involving young people and that the problem was getting worse, so our goal was to put together a digital project that proved our hypothesis while also revealing the popular culture behind the
issue.