3 Darling DIY Ways to Wrap Your Gifts with Rustic Charm

Congratulations: You've found the perfect gift for a special someone. You know the lucky recipient is going to love it, but if you really want to your present to make an unforgettable first impression, don't skimp on the wrapping! We talked to Lifestyle Blogger, Hailey Faust, to find out how you can make your gift stand out under the tree with 3 hand-personalized gift-wrapping ideas.

1. Use Your Scents-es

One of the best things about the holidays is the aromas that come with it - the warmth that comes with autumn wreaths, and toasty pumpkin and apple-cinnamon scents that waft through our homes. Bring the warmth of the season to your gift-giving by wrapping gifts with some cinnamon, for a natural, easy look, that really bumps up your gift's presentation.

2. A Little Twine Goes a Long Way

Twine always adds a sweet, homey feel to any present it's wrapped around. But make it shine even more by wrapping it around brown paper, and add some winter sparkle with a little bit of paint, sprinkled onto your present with a toothbrush. Then bring out those scents again with your favorite fruit or greenery plant to really nail that timeless look.

3. Paper Bag It!

Running a little short on wrapping paper and time? As long as you've got a paper bag, you've still got what you need to make a gift that will make an impression. Just grab a few gilded clips, and add some greenery for color, and accent the bag with sealing wax and a seal! Talk about an Inst-worthy!

