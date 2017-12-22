3 Cozy Gadgets That Will Keep You Warm This Winter

Winter means dealing with troublesome torrents, frosty feet and icy inconveniences. But we found three gadgets to help you weather the polar vortex!

1. ThermaCELL Heated Insoles

Make a pair of shoes warm and cozy with these insoles. The temperature is controlled by a compact remote control that allows you to adjust the temp without removing your shoes. With one charge they can last up to eight hours and there are four heat settings. You can find them online for $135, but if you want to spend a little more money there is a model that is controlled by your phone.

2. POLAR SEAL

Made from light weight material these heated smart tops warm you up at the touch of a button. The clothes are deigned with sports in mind so they are breathable, water resistant and with one full charge it can keep you warm for up to eight hours. Shirts are available for men and women in different colors starting at $180.

3. 1 Voice Beanie

If you are an avid runner, skier or just want to listen to your tunes while staying warm, these might be for you. The blue tooth controller is actually a disc that connects to the built-in headphones through a millimeter jack. Choose your music through the disc or your phone. Keep your head warm and tunes cued for $69.

What cozy gadgets are you using to stay warm? Join the conversation on our Facebook page.