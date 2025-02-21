Celebrating Black-owned businesses: African American Chamber to host night market at Thrive on King

MILWAUKEE — The African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin is hosting a Night Market at Thrive on King this afternoon.

The event will feature shopping, networking, and a celebration of Black-owned businesses.

It runs from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Thrive on King, 2153 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Attendees can shop for unique products, enjoy food, and connect with entrepreneurs, according to a press release.

You can see the event flyer below:

The African American Chamber of Commerce

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error