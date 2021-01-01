I’m Kristin Byrne, part of the TMJ4 I-Team. I focus on consumer investigations: protecting you from scams, giving advice on how to save money, and helping you settle disputes over services and products.

I’m a Miami, Florida native who has been in the television business for more than a decade, earning two Emmy awards for my work along the way.

I’ve worked in Miami, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Green Bay, Cleveland and Chicago.

Being here is a great fit, because my husband is from Milwaukee. Raising our boys here, so close to family, means the world to us. We also love the Brewers, Packers and cheese, so it’s perfect!

It’s my privilege to fight for what’s right, and expose those taking advantage of people in southeast Wisconsin.

To send me a consumer tip, email me at kristin.byrne@tmj4.com, or call 414-967-5495.

