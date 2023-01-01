Kaylee Staral joined the TMJ4 newsroom as a multimedia journalist in March of 2023.

A former TMJ4 intern, Kaylee was born in Kenosha, but grew up across the state line in Grayslake, Illinois.

With family in Wisconsin, Kaylee spent much of her childhood tailgating Brewers games, wandering around the State Fair, and eating plenty of Saz’s mozzarella marinara.

In 2019, Kaylee moved back to Milwaukee to attend Marquette University where she received a degree in Journalism with minors in Digital Media and Communication Leadership.

While in college, she spent time as an intern reporting with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, winning awards for her work covering the Waukesha Parade Tragedy. She also interned with CNN Newsource in Atlanta before spending a final semester abroad in Rome, Italy.

In her free time, Kaylee loves to go rollerblading by the lake, trying new coffee spots, and exploring all the city has to offer.

She graduated in December 2022, and over the past four years, has fallen in love with Milwaukee and its people. She is thrilled to be able to tell stories in the city that has given so much to her.

Please feel free to reach out and say hello! Her email is Kaylee.Staral@tmj4.com, Twitter and Instagram @kayleestaral, or Facebook @kayleestaraltv.