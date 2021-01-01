Katie Crowther was born and raised the suburbs of Detroit.

She attended John Carroll University, and the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

She started her television career in Rockford, IL, and most recently spent three years covering news in Las Vegas. She also spent time working in Cleveland, Chicago, Washington, D.C., New York City, and Dublin, Ireland.

Katie is passionate about traveling, sports, being with family and friends, trying new things and meeting new people. She's excited to call Milwaukee her new home, and looks forward to exploring the city.

If you have a story, Katie can be reached at Katie.Crowther@tmj4.com

