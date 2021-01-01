Jessica Madhukar joined the TMJ4 team in April of 2021 as a multimedia journalist and reporter. She's originally from Miami, Florida and considers herself a Cuban coffee enthusiast (please email her if you have Milwaukee recommendations:).

She's no stranger to the mid-west, her first opportunity in news began in Chicago where she worked as an intern at WFLD. Soon after, she went back to Miami to intern for WSVN and eventually was hired by the station to work as a writer covering major stories like The Parkland Shooting and FIU bridge collapse.

Upon graduating Florida Atlantic University in 2018, Jessica was offered her first on-air reporter gig in New York City with News 12 The Bronx and Brooklyn where she covered hyper-local news between both boroughs.

When she's not reporting, you can find her jogging through downtown, walking her puppy or cooking delicious tacos! As a South Asian journalist, she is committed to representing her community and promoting diversity in all aspects of journalism. Jessica is grateful to be able to work in this incredible market and tell YOUR stories!

For story ideas please feel free to reach out to her via email at jessica.madhukar@tmj4.com or shoot her a message on Twitter/Instagram @jessicahmadukar

