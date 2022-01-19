South Milwaukee home sold with four toilets right next to each other [PHOTOS]

A home in South Milwaukee known as the Hawthorne House which has four toilets right next to each other with no dividing barrier has been sold for an undisclosed amount. The house is on 300 Hawthorne Avenue and was listed on Zillow for $450,000. It has six beds, three baths, and is 3,913 square feet. It was built in 1851 as a farm house. Later it was used by the Girl Scouts of America. Most recently it has been owned by an individual who was planning on renovating the infamous bathroom but never got around to it.