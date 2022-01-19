South Milwaukee home sold with four toilets right next to each other [PHOTOS]

Hawthorne House in South MilwaukeeJane DiChristopher Broker Associate with Mahler Sotheby's International Realty in Milwaukee
Hawthorne House in South MilwaukeeJane DiChristopher Broker Associate with Mahler Sotheby's International Realty in Milwaukee
Hawthorne House in South MilwaukeeJane DiChristopher Broker Associate with Mahler Sotheby's International Realty in Milwaukee
Hawthorne House in South MilwaukeeJane DiChristopher Broker Associate with Mahler Sotheby's International Realty in Milwaukee
Hawthorne House in South MilwaukeeJane DiChristopher Broker Associate with Mahler Sotheby's International Realty in Milwaukee
Hawthorne House in South MilwaukeeJane DiChristopher Broker Associate with Mahler Sotheby's International Realty in Milwaukee
Hawthorne House in South MilwaukeeJane DiChristopher Broker Associate with Mahler Sotheby's International Realty in Milwaukee
Hawthorne House in South MilwaukeeJane DiChristopher Broker Associate with Mahler Sotheby's International Realty in Milwaukee
Hawthorne House in South MilwaukeeJane DiChristopher Broker Associate with Mahler Sotheby's International Realty in Milwaukee
Hawthorne House in South MilwaukeeJane DiChristopher Broker Associate with Mahler Sotheby's International Realty in Milwaukee
Hawthorne House in South MilwaukeeJane DiChristopher Broker Associate with Mahler Sotheby's International Realty in Milwaukee
Hawthorne House in South MilwaukeeJane DiChristopher Broker Associate with Mahler Sotheby's International Realty in Milwaukee
Hawthorne House in South MilwaukeeJane DiChristopher Broker Associate with Mahler Sotheby's International Realty in Milwaukee
Hawthorne House in South MilwaukeeJane DiChristopher Broker Associate with Mahler Sotheby's International Realty in Milwaukee
Hawthorne House in South MilwaukeeJane DiChristopher Broker Associate with Mahler Sotheby's International Realty in Milwaukee
Hawthorne House in South MilwaukeeJane DiChristopher Broker Associate with Mahler Sotheby's International Realty in Milwaukee
Hawthorne House in South MilwaukeeJane DiChristopher Broker Associate with Mahler Sotheby's International Realty in Milwaukee
Hawthorne House in South MilwaukeeJane DiChristopher Broker Associate with Mahler Sotheby's International Realty in Milwaukee
Hawthorne House in South MilwaukeeJane DiChristopher Broker Associate with Mahler Sotheby's International Realty in Milwaukee
Hawthorne House in South MilwaukeeJane DiChristopher Broker Associate with Mahler Sotheby's International Realty in Milwaukee
Hawthorne House in South MilwaukeeJane DiChristopher Broker Associate with Mahler Sotheby's International Realty in Milwaukee
Hawthorne House in South MilwaukeeJane DiChristopher Broker Associate with Mahler Sotheby's International Realty in Milwaukee
Hawthorne House in South MilwaukeeJane DiChristopher Broker Associate with Mahler Sotheby's International Realty in Milwaukee
Hawthorne House in South MilwaukeeJane DiChristopher Broker Associate with Mahler Sotheby's International Realty in Milwaukee