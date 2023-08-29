Here are 23 of the best deals to shop at Amazon’s Labor Day sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Labor Day is only a few days away, and savvy shoppers know the holiday weekend brings significant savings on many items. Whether you’re looking for a deal on home and garden items such as grills and fire pits or maybe a new mattress for your bed, stores plan to have discounts on hundreds of items.

Amazon is one of the retailers that decided to start the holiday shopping weekend early. We did a deep dive into their Labor Day sale offerings and found deals in every department.

Adobe

Unless otherwise noted, none of these items requires a special code, coupon, or Prime membership to get the sale price. The sale runs through Sept. 4 and new deals may drop in and out over the course of the event. So, if you see something you like at a good price, add it to your cart immediately.

Here are 24 of the best deals we found for Amazon’s Labor Day Sale.

$43.98 (was $70.99) at Amazon

This lightweight blazer is the perfect wardrobe staple that adds a polished look to any outfit. If you need an extra vote of confidence, it’s the top-selling women’s blazer on Amazon.

The blazer is marked down 38% during the Amazon Labor Day sale, saving you $27.01.

Get the Cicy Bell Women’s Casual Blazer from Amazon for $43.98 (was $70.99).

$129.99 (was $199.99) at Amazon

This 32-inch Amazon Fire Smart TV is perfect for a smaller room or even a dorm. You get high-definition picture quality with all the streaming services you know and love, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, and more.

You’ll get $70 (35%) off this Smart TV from now through Labor Day.

Get the Amazon Fire 32-inch Smart TV, Series 2 from Amazon for $129.99 (was $199.99).

$167.99 (was $239.99) at Amazon

Get peace of mind with this easy-to-install wireless home security system. This system integrates with a smartphone app to make remote access convenient. You’ll get four entry point sensors for windows, doors, or anywhere you want to detect possible intruders.

The special deal takes 30% off the $239.99 regular retail price, saving you $72.

Get the SimpliSafe 8-Piece Wireless Home Security System from Amazon for $167.99 (was $239.99).

$96.99 (was $114.99) at Amazon

Travel in style and at ease with this carry-on rolling suitcase. Its hard-side design protects your valuables on trips, and the 360-degree wheels provide a smooth experience when rolling through the airport.

Get the BAGSMART Carry-On Luggage, 20-in—Hardside Suitcase from Amazon for $96.99 (was $114.99).

$9.39 (was $39.98) at Amazon

Pamper yourself with this facial scrubber that gently cleans your face and promotes circulation to help improve your skin.

Get the Finishing Touch Flawless Scrubber and Cleanser from Amazon for $9.39 (was $39.98).

$39.99 (was $89.99) at Amazon

Relieve tired and aching muscles with this top-rated massage gun by TOLOCO. It comes with 10 different massage heads to customize therapy on your body.

This massage gun is currently on sale for $39.99, saving you 56% ($50) off the regular retail price.

Get the TOLOCO Massage Gun from Amazon for $39.99 (was $89.99).

$10.79 (was $11.99) at Amazon

Cleaning up your kitchen counter after chopping vegetables can be a breeze thanks to this convenient folding mini trash can. It attaches to the top of a cabinet door for easy disposal of scraps.

Amazon offers this mini trash can for only $10.79 (select colors only), its lowest price in 30 days.

Get the Hanging Mini Trash Can from Amazon for $10.79 (was $11.99).

$17.50 (was $23.69) at Amazon

Who said skincare has to cost a fortune? This popular, affordable body oil from Neutrogena makes your skin feel soft and look its best.

During the Labor Day sale, Amazon has a 16. oz bottle available for only $17.50, saving you $6.19 (26%) off the regular retail price.

Get Neutrogena Body Oil Light Sesame Formula from Amazon for $17.50 (was $23.69).

$269.99 (was $411.99) at Amazon

Ditch the separate broom, mop, and vacuum to clean your home’s floors. With this BISSEL cordless wet-dry vacuum, you have one cleaner that can tackle all surfaces, including tile, vinyl, sealed wood floors, area rugs and more.

In addition to the vacuum, you’ll get a storage tray, two brush rollers, and two bottles of cleaning solution.

You can buy this wet-dry vacuum for 34% off the regular retail price and save $142 during the Labor Day sale.

Get the BISSELL CrossWave Cordless Max Wet-Dry Vacuum from Amazon for $269.99 (was $411.99).

$128 (was $229.99) at Amazon

Whether you or someone you know is an avid gamer, a wireless headset is essential to strategize through action and adventure games.

With each charge, the headphones provide up to 40 hours of gameplay. The cushioned headband earpads are comfortable for long play sessions, as well.

Get the Sony-INZONE H7 Wireless Gaming Headset from Amazon for $128 (was $229.99).

$41.10 (was $65.99) at Amazon

This cast iron Dutch oven will cook everything from your favorite soups and stews to crusty bread. Its 6-quart capacity holds enough food for four to six people and is oven-safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Get the Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven from Amazon for $41.10 (was $65.99).

$7.59 (was $12.39) at Amazon

We recently did a story about tinted lip balms to help keep our lips looking stylish and young. One of our experts recommended this product for its sun protection and moisturizing vitamin ingredients.

Get Neutrogena Revitalizing and Moisturizing Tinted Lip Balm, Soft Caramel from Amazon for $7.59 (was $12.39).

$99 (was $179.99) at Amazon

This is Amazon’s best-selling power drill driver kit, marked down 45% for a limited time. You will save $80 during the Labor Day Sale.

This kit includes the battery-powered drill, charger, battery and a carrying case.

Get the DeWalt 20V Cordless Drill/Driver Kit from Amazon for $99 (was $179.99).

$70.36 (was $117.87) at Amazon

Get ready for the fall planting season with these affordable hanging planters. The pair of planters measures 18 inches wide, has pre-drilled drainage holes and is made of environmentally sustainable, water-resistant materials.

Save $47.51 (40%) off the regular retail price during this limited-time event.

Get the Amazon Aware Acacia Wood 18-inch Hanging Planters from Amazon for $70.36 (was $117.87).

$189.99 (was $259.99) at Amazon

Get that craveable, chewable nugget ice everyone is talking about with this convenient machine. Its compact design fits on a kitchen countertop and converts up to 1.1 liters of water into the best ice cubes for whatever drink you like!

During Amazon’s Labor Day sale, you’ll save $70 (27%) on this nugget ice maker.

Get the Nugget Countertop Ice Maker from Amazon for $189.99 (was $259.99).

$749 (was $999) at Amazon

We don’t see discounts on MacBooks often, so we included this find. It is marked down 25% ($250) off the regular retail price and is under $750.

This 2020 model of the MacBook Air computer comes with a 13-inch retina display, 8 GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. It has a built-in HD webcam and is brand new in the box. So, if you want to get a new computer and save a little money, this might be the perfect deal for you!

Get the Apple 2020 MacBook Air from Amazon for $749 (was $999).

$229.99 (was $329.99) at Amazon

Don’t settle for a single-use kitchen tool when you can have a complete cooking system. This NINJA Foodi Smart Countertop Oven does everything, including air fry, sear, bake, griddle, roast, reheat, dehydrate and more!

For a limited time, get 30% off and save $100 on this kitchen gadget to make mealtime fast and simple.

Get theNINJA Foodi Smart 13-in-1 Duel Heat Countertop Oven from Amazon for $229.99 (was $329.99).

$41.99 (was $55.99) at Amazon

With cooler fall days around the corner, these trendy jeans would make a great addition to your seasonal wardrobe. You can choose from eight colors and save on any of them!

Get the GRAPENT Women’s High-Waisted Flare Jeans from Amazon for $41.99 (was $55.99).

$39.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon

This fun magnetic tile building block set keeps little hands and minds busy. Suitable for children ages 3 and up, this set comes with two cars and plenty of tiles to build whatever your child can imagine.

Save 33% ($20) off the regular retail price, plus an additional 5% off when you click the coupon on the product listing.

Get the AFUNX 130-piece Magnetic Tiles Building Blocks from Amazon for $39.99 (was $59.99).

$8.60 (was $14.24) at Amazon

These reusable silicone mats make baking easy by providing a non-stick surface without cooking sprays. They tolerate heat up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit and fit perfectly in half-size sheet pans.

Get the Amazon Basics Silicone, Non-Stick Baking Mats, Set of 2 from Amazon for $8.60 (was $14.24).

$28.89 (was $42.99) at Amazon

You can wear these comfortable leggings while working out or as a fun fashion statement. Each pair has a pocket, is water-resistant, and is fleece-lined for extra warmth when the weather turns cooler.

Marked down 33% for the Labor Day Sale, you can get these leggings for only $28.89, a $14.10 savings.

Get the BALEAF Women’s Fleece-Lined Leggings from Amazon for $28.89 (was $42.99).

$17.59 (was $24.99) at Amazon

This 24-ounce stainless steel insulated water bottle will keep your drinks icy cold for 48 or hot drinks toasty warm for up to 24 hours. The extended straw makes for easy sipping and the bottle comes in a dozen colors.

Save 30% ($7.40) off the regular $24.99 retail price during the Amazon Labor Day Sale.

Get the BOTTLE BOTTLE Insulated Water Bottle from Amazon for $17.59 (was $24.99).

$80.58 (was $359) at Amazon

One of the easiest ways to transform the look of a room is to add an area rug. This one from Amazon uses earth tones and blue to bring a Fall vibe to your living space. At less than $100, this rug is a steal.

It’s marked down a whopping 78% for the Amazon Labor Day sale, saving you nearly $280 off the regular retail price.

Get the Loloi II Loren Area Rug from Amazon for $80.58 (was $359).

Here are 23 of the best deals to shop at Amazon’s Labor Day sale by Marie Rossiter originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.