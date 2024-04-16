Motorcycle Accident Checklist

If you were recently in a motorcycle accident in Milwaukee or elsewhere in Wisconsin, you should take the following steps:

Gruber Law

1. Get medical attention. A motorcycle accident can cause serious injuries, including brain, internal organ and soft tissue injuries that may not be immediately apparent. You should see a doctor and get checked for injuries as soon as you can.

2. Order a copy of your crash report. You should be able to get a copy from the law enforcement agency that responded to your motorcycle crash. You can also buy accident reports online at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website.

3. Collect and keep everything. You should hold on to copies of all your medical bills, motorcycle repair bills and receipts from other accident-related expenses. You should also keep copies of letters or e-mails you receive from the insurance companies.

4. Write down what you recall. When you have the chance, write a summary of your accident. It is important to jot down these details while your memory is still fresh. This summary will help when you must remember these details later on.

5. Notify your own insurance company (but don’t sign anything). Report your accident to your own insurance company if your policy requires it. You can simply stick with the facts. However, if the other insurance company calls you, simply refer the insurer to your lawyer. NEVER give a statement or accept an insurance settlement offer before you talk with a lawyer.

Wisconsin generally requires you to file a personal injury claim within three years after the date of an accident. If you lose a loved one in a crash, you have three years from the date of death to file a wrongful death lawsuit. Your lawyer will need time to properly prepare a claim for filing. So, do not delay getting help after a motorcycle crash.

*Free Case Evaluations — Call 24/7

Connect with Gruber Law Offices or call 414-436-2484.

One Call … That’s All: Get Help Now for Your Motorcycle Accident Claim

