'Goldens in Golden' event draws dogs from all over to Colorado town

This one's for all of the golden retriever lovers.

The annual ‘Goldens in Golden’ event in Golden, Colorado, took place over the weekend, despite the rainy, snowy weather.

Hundreds of dogs and their owners came out to Colorado’s former gold rush town for a weekend of activities revolving around the event that took place Saturday.

“It’s a big Disneyland for them, and for us, to be honest with you. I’m kind of excited about this; it’s a vacation for us too,” one attendee told Scripps News Denver.

“We laugh that he’s brought us on his vacation, so we’re excited to be here,” he said.

This year included photo opportunities under the "Welcome to Golden" arch, pup cups and other treats, and specialized golden merchandise. Many of the local businesses also offer specials during the event.

“In the past, our businesses have reported this is one of their busiest days of the year, even over some of our busy summer months. So it's a huge pick-me-up. Hotel occupancy is very high at this time,” Megan Pinson, marketing manager for Visit Golden, told Scripps News Denver.

It’s one of the largest Golden Retriever meet-ups in the world.

According to the American Kennel Club, golden retrievers were the third-most-popular dog breed in 2022.

