Glenda Valdez

Glendalys Valdes is TMJ4’s Kenosha County Reporter.

Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Glenda has called Wisconsin home for the past 10 years. Having attended Shorewood High School, a mere blocks away from the TMJ4 station, Glenda is honored and excited to embark on her journey as a multimedia journalist. With her passion for storytelling, Glenda hopes to put a spotlight on underrepresented communities.

Glenda attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where she received her bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Advertising and Media Studies with a focus in Journalism and Public Relations. She also earned her Master of Science in Editorial Journalism from Northwestern University– Medill School of Journalism.

While at Medill, Glenda was a reporter for MuckRock, where through door-knocking efforts she interviewed residents impacted by toxic air pollution. She was part of the investigative team that won the 2024 McElheny Award (Knight Science Journalism at MIT) for Local Science Journalism and was a finalist for the 20th Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Award for Investigative Reporting.

Prior to joining TMJ4, Glenda worked as an intern at Telemundo Chicago, World News Tonight with David Muir, and WISN News.

As an undergrad, Glenda earned a College Student Production Award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences- Chicago/Midwest Chapter, and the 2023 Eric Sevareid Award - Investigative Category from the Midwest Broadcast Journalist Association, for her project, Environmental Crimes Rattle Puerto Rico.

Glenda loves to travel - having visited over 15 countries, she hopes to continue immersing herself in different cultures. When she is not working, you can catch her playing volleyball at the lake or exploring new restaurants.

Glenda is honored to listen, learn and share the stories of the people in Kenosha County. If you have a story idea or would like to connect with her, you can send her an email at Glendalys.Valdes@tmj4.com, Instagram @glenda.valdes or Facebook @Glenda Valdes.