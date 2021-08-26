Five shows to binge in September 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. — Looking to camp out on the couch and take down a show that will keep you up way too late and help you procrastinate from doing more important tasks? Here are five shows to stream.

"HARD KNOCKS: THE DALLAS COWBOYS"

Premise: NFL Films and HBO team up to delve inside the drama that unfolds during the Cowboys training camp

Stars: Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott

Service: HBO Max

Why it's impossible to stop watching: Even if you can't stand the egos of owner Jerry Jones and the other power players in the Cowboys empire, the personal stories -- particularly of players scrapping for the final roster spots -- manage to hook you. The deep access makes for some of the finest sports documentary-making every year. The four-episode season was set to wrap up on Aug. 31.

"AMERICAN RUST"

Premise: Based on the Philipp Meyer novel, the drama takes a look at the hard life and small pleasures in Pennsylvania, with much of the story told through the eyes of a sheriff who plays by his own rules.

Stars: Jeff Daniels, Maura Tierney, Julia Mayorga, Rob Yang

Service: Showtime

Why it's impossible to stop watching: Daniels is in full-blown scenery-chewing mode, and the writing and tone continually hit the mark. If you found yourself obsessed with HBO's "Mare of Easttown," this will appeal to you.

MARVEL'S "WHAT IF...?"

Premise: Each episode of this animated series peeks in on a slightly twisted version of the standard Marvel Cinematic Universe, following bizarre new plotlines off on fascinating tangents.

Stars: Chadwick Boseman, Haley Atwell, Michael B. Jordan, Dominic Cooper

Service: Disney+

Why it's impossible to stop watching: Most of Disney's attempts to adapt Marvel material to the TV format have succeeded, and this shorter-form model makes for an inventive departure from the usual, with each issue containing a comic book-length tale.

"TURNER AND HOOCH"

Premise: In a sequel to the 1989 Tom Hanks comedy, an up-and-coming detective teams up with a slobbering Dogue De Bordeaux, who messes up his structured life while helping him crack cases.

Stars: Josh Peck, Vanessa Lengies, Lyndsy Fonseca, Carra Patterson

Service: Disney+

Why it's impossible to stop watching: Peck is an affable, endearing presence, and Lengies, Fonseca, and Patterson add some spice to the mix. The series recaptures the spirit of the original film, updating it for current times.

"UNTOLD: MALICE AT THE PALACE"

Premise: It's an in-depth analysis of the 2004 brawl between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons that spread into the stands and created ripple effects throughout the NBA and pop culture.

Stars: Reggie Miller, Jermaine O'Neal, Metta World Peace, Ben Wallace

Service: Netflix

Why it's impossible to stop watching: Unafraid to take on the challenging concepts of race, stereotyping, and culture brought up by the brawl, the doc probes an ugly sector of sports history with the perspective and reverence that come with the passage of time. If you enjoy "30 for 30" films, you'll savor this one.

Phil Villarreal Twitter

Phil Villarreal Facebook

Phil Villarreal Amazon Author Page

Phil Villarreal Rotten Tomatoes